Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has filed a lawsuit against President Bola Tinubu over failure to publish spending details of about N400 billion so far saved as a result of the removal of subsidy on petrol.

The suit followed reports that the Federal Government has saved N400 billion within four weeks following the implementation of the removal of subsidy on petrol policy.

In the suit number FHC/L/CS/1514/2023 filed last week at the Federal High Court in Lagos, SERAP is seeking an order of mandamus to direct and compel Tinubu to make public details of how he spent about N400 billion saved from the removal of subsidy on petrol as from May 29.

The suit filed on behalf of SERAP by its lawyers, Mr. Kolawole Oluwadare, Ms Adelanke Aremo, and Ms Valentina Adegoke, the organisation sought an order of mandamus to direct and compel President Tinubu to provide details of the plans on how the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol, including specific projects on which the funds would be spent.

It also sought an order of mandamus to compel President Tinubu to provide details of the mechanisms that have been put in place to ensure that the savings from the subsidy removal are not diverted into private pockets.

In the suit, SERAP is arguing that: “Nigerians have the right to know how the savings are spent. Disclosing the spending details of the savings would reduce the risks of corruption in the spending of the funds. The Tinubu government has a legal obligation to ensure that the savings from the removal of subsidy on petrol are spent solely for the benefit of the 137 million poor Nigerians who are bearing the brunt of the removal.

“Opacity in the spending of the savings from subsidy removal would have negative impacts on the fundamental interests of the citizens and the public interest. The savings from subsidy removal may be embezzled, misappropriated or diverted into private pockets. Transparency would increase public trust and confidence that these savings would be used to benefit Nigerians.

“The Nigerian Constitution, 1999 Freedom of Information Act, and the country’s anti-corruption and human rights obligations rest on the principle that citizens should have access to information regarding their government’s activities…

“The implementation of the National Social Safety Net Programme (NASSP) and spending on the programme have been mostly shrouded in secrecy.

“Publishing the details of the spending of the N400 billion and other savings from the removal of subsidy would also ensure that persons with public responsibilities are answerable to the people for the performance of their duties.

“Transparency and accountability in the spending details of the N400 billion saved as a result of the removal of subsidy on petrol, and on the spending of subsequent savings from the removal would mean that the savings can help poor Nigerians to overcome the effects of such removal.

“It would also help to avoid a morally repugnant result of double jeopardy on poor and socially and economically vulnerable Nigerians.”

No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.