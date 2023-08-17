From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, has said that the oil rig, which capsized and killed at least one worker on Tuesday at Ovhor in Sapele, Delta State, had been operating on the country’s waters illegally since 2016.

Assistant Director, Public Relations, NIMASA, Osagie Edward, who disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday, said a team comprising of Search and Rescue and marine accident investigation officers had been dispatched to the scene of the incident.

He said, “In line with the mandate of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, NIMASA, which includes safe shipping and cleaner oceans, a team comprising of Search and Rescue and marine accident investigation officers have been dispatched to the scene of the incident involving the Majestic Rig belonging to Depthwize Nigeria Limited, which capsized at Ovhor in Warri, Delta State.

“Initial findings have confirmed that the ill-fated Rig is Panama Flagged and has been operating on Nigerian waters since 2016 without requisite approvals from the Agency.

“The ABS Classed inland Water Drilling 232 feet-long Barge, with a rated drilling depth of 30,000 feet collapsed where it was been towed from N04, 30:34 / E00543:57 enroute Ovhor 21 that belongs to SEPLAT Oil field in Delta State.

“NIMASA has initiated contact with the Clean Nigerian Associate, a conglomerate of all International Oil Companies (IOCs’) responsible for the cleaning of Tier 2 oil spill, to establish the level of spillage at the scene of the incident.”

“In addition, the Agency is in communication with officials of SEPLAT Energy Limited chatterers of the ill-fated Rig who are expected to officially report the incidence within 24 hours in line with the provisions of the Merchant Shipping Act 2007,” the statement added.

Daily Sun had earlier reported that five Nigerian oil workers and one British expatriate lost their lives while many others were still missing following the drilling rig capsized accident near Ovhor Oilfield, in the Sapele Local Government Area of Delta State.

Seplat Energy Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Roger Brown, in a statement on behalf of the company, had said that out of the 96 crew members on the rig, 92 were safe.

Brown said that one fatality occurred during the incident and that three other rig personnel were still missing.

“Seplat Energy regrets to announce a serious incident on the Depthwise swamp drilling rig “Majestic” in the early hours of this morning. Seplat as the operator of the SEPLAT/NNPCL joint venture contracted the rig.

“It was in-transit to its planned drilling location at Ovhor in Delta State when it capsized. 92 of the 96-member crew are accounted for and safe. However, tragically one fatality occurred during the incident, while three other rig personnel are still missing.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of the crew member who sadly lost his life and the three crew members who are still missing at the time of this report.

“Our emergency response and rescue efforts working alongside the rig owner and the authorities have been activated and are onsite. Our utmost priority will continue to be the safety and wellbeing of all the affected personnel and their families. We will provide further details as our understanding of the incident develops. A detailed investigation into the cause of the accident will follow,” the Chief Executive Officer stated.