…..In a bid to strengthen its industry leadership

Nigeria’s leading oil and gas company Seplat Energy has signed a 5G2Business Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with MTN Nigeria to deploy 5G services to enhance their overall business efficiency.

This co-operation will see both Seplat and MTN strengthen their respective industry, market and sectoral leadership in Nigeria

The 5G2Business MoU proves unprecedented advancements in business digital transformation as

the 5G technology will pave the way for an array of use cases that will unlock the full potential for

industries. 5G will enable businesses to unlock new efficiencies, automate processes, optimize

operations, and drive innovation and productivity to new heights.

An elated Charles Gbandi, Director, Corporate Services at Seplat Energy said, “We are excited to

embark on this transformative journey with MTN Nigeria as this collaboration is a game-changer for our industry.

As a sustainable business, this partnership marks a significant step forward in embracing 5G technology’s vast potential, and we believe it will empower us to drive innovation, efficiency, and growth in the energy sector.”

Also speaking on the collaboration, Lynda Saint-Nwafor, Chief Enterprise Business Officer of MTN Nigeria, stated, “We are thrilled to join hands with Seplat Energy to spearhead the integration of intelligent digital technologies into industry processes in Nigeria. With this partnership, we open new vistas of possibilities, empowering enterprises to embrace cutting-edge technologies and digitally transform their day-to-day operations. While revolutionising the energy sector, this collaboration is set to deliver great value to Seplat Energy’s stakeholders.”

Seplat’s adoption of 5G services is a testament to the company’s drive to lead digital revolution in

the oil and gas sector in Nigeria. It will further enable the company to unlock new efficiencies,

automate processes, optimise operations, and drive innovation and productivity to new heights.

Seplat Energy Plc is Nigeria’s leading indigenous energy company. It is listed on the

Nigerian Exchange Limited and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange. Seplat

Energy is pursuing a Nigeria-focused growth strategy through participation in asset

divestments by international oil companies, farm-in opportunities, and future licensing

rounds. The Company is a leading supplier of gas to the domestic power generation mar.