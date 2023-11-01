Don Bosco Science Academy emerges winner

Leading Nigerian independent energy company, Seplat Energy Plc. has concluded the 12th edition of Seplat Energy JV PEARLs Quiz, one of its signature educational Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives.

Don Bosco Science Academy, Ekpoma, Edo State emerged winner, bagging the coveted prize of N10 million (Ten million naira) for a project and N100,000 (One hundred thousand naira scholarship for each of its three partaking students.

In the 2023 edition, 510 School sat for qualifying test online, while about 139 schools qualified from the online process. This year’s PEARLs Quiz competition kicked off in Benin, Edo State on October 10, 2023.

The grand finale of the programme, which was held in Asaba, Delta State, had in attendance, secondary schools from Edo and Delta states, government officials, various communities from both states, media, management of the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL), staff, management members of Seplat Energy, among others.

Our Saviour Secondary School, Sapele, Delta State; and Hollywood International School, Asaba, Delta State, emerged the second and third place winners, respectively. Divine Province Educational Centre, Edo State, took the fourth place.

Our Saviour Secondary School was awarded a N5 million (Five million naira) project and seventy-five thousand-naira N75,000 (Seventy-five thousand naira) scholarship each for its three partaking students.

Hollywood International School was given a prize of N3 million (Three million naira) project award and N50,000 (Fifty thousand naira) scholarship for each of its three partaking students. Divine Province Educational Centre got N10,000 (Ten thousand naira) scholarship for each of its three partaking students.

The Seplat Energy JV PEARLs Quiz is executed in conjunction with its Joint Venture partner, the NNPC Exploration and Production Limited (NEPL). The quiz competition was keenly contested, and all qualified schools and teachers were rewarded with consolation prizes.

Director, External Affairs and Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Chioma Afe, reaffirmed Seplat Energy’s commitment to being a responsible and accountable corporate with strong advocacy for global best practices.

“We have built strong relationships with our local stakeholders and created a stable operating environment in our host states by implementing programmes in healthcare, education, capacity building, youth empowerment, and infrastructural development. We are mindful of the needs in the country’s education sector, our leadership role amongst our peers, and our commitment to our host communities in Edo and Delta States,” she said.

Afe added: “This programme has directly impacted the performance of the students, as it encourages them to read their syllabuses intensively and extensively and participate in rigorous debates.

“Moreover, it provides a platform for both public and private secondary schools to interact, share ideas, and experiences throughout the programme. It offers far more than just winning; it helps students gain substantial experience, build confidence; and encourages them to adopt innovative techniques and develop their ideas and skills.”

Managing Director, Seplat West Limited, Mr. Ayodele Olatunde thanked the government of Edo and Delta states for their unwavering support over the years, which have been instrumental in the level of success in the joint venture. He also extended Seplat Energy’s gratitude to the NEPL and various regulatory agencies in Edo and Delta.

“The initiative we gather to celebrate today is unique and remains a true embodiment of corporate social responsibility. It’s about using this initiative to promote and reward academic excellence among secondary schools in our host states. It is more than just academic achievements; it’s about fostering values, principles, and a sense of purpose in our young talents.”

At the event, the Seplat Women’s Awesome Network (SWAN) and the Seplat Young Professionals (YP) Network.