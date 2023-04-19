From Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Seplat Energy has donated STEAM Laboratories equipment to Ihogbe College in the Oredo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Speaking during the handing over ceremony, the Director of External Affairs & Sustainability, Seplat Energy, Dr Nwachuku, said the goal is to unleash students’ potential and assist them in developing their science, engineering, mathematics, and art skills by using technology to create, collaborate and complete projects.

She said it will promote a learning environment where students can participate actively in hands-on, practical STEAM learning.

Nwachuku added that, as a company, Seplat distinguishes itself by implementing distinct educational initiatives to support achieving quality education for students and teachers in its states of operation.

“Seplat is excited that the STEAM laboratories will further strengthen the application of STEAM learning that the company has continued to promote in schools through the Seplat Teachers Empowerment Programme (STEP).

She emphasised that the STEAM laboratory would create a student-centred learning environment, focusing on developing their skills and connecting the STEAM subject areas while preparing them for future careers and the real world”.

Speaking also at the event, the Director of New Energy Seplat Energy, Mr Effiong Okon, said that “We (Seplat) started the STEP initiative by training teachers, and now we have taken the next step by investing in the STEAM Lab and providing unique gadgets.

“This laboratory will significantly change how students learn and how our children’s potentials can be unleashed”.

He further highlighted how the initiative aligns with the company’s strategic business goals: “Although we started with producing oil, Seplat is currently investing in New Energy, and this STEAM Lab will be successfully powered by solar energy because we have a high sun density.

“So we do not have to rely on the grid or power-generating sets to run the Lab. We look forward to collaborating with the students and possibly championing new scientific breakthroughs.”

“The Seplat STEAM Lab boasts various science devices and tools, including electrical kits, chemical supplies, computers, art materials, and a projector.

“In addition, there is provision for a whole suite of online STEAM resources to support 3D model creation, develop coding skills, control robotics and more”

In her speech, the Honorable Commissioner for Education, Edo State, Dr Joan Oviawe, thanked Seplat on behalf of the state government while reiterating that this donation supports the state government’s drive to enhance the role of technology in improving the quality of education.

“The Edo State educational eco-system is proud to be associated with Seplat. This gift is welcome, and we want to assure you that this school would put the Lab to good use.”

The Principal of Ihogbe College, Barrister Johnson Egharevda, expressed the excitement of the entire school just as he said that the students will protect and make judicious use of the facilities.