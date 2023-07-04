———–Condemns Osogbo Eid Day imbroglio

From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Muslim Ummah of South West Nigeria (MUSWEN) has warned politicians to exercise restraints and separate religion from politics to avoid unnecessary clashes as witnessed at the Osogbo Central Eid Praying Ground on Sallah day.

The president of MUSWEN, Alh Rasaki Oladejo, gave the warning in a statement signed by the Executive Secretary, Prof Muslih Yahya, and obtained by Daily Sun on Tuesday.

The MUSWEN described the incident as a regrettable attempt to import dirty politicking to a sacred religious arena, calling on politicians to always exercise restraint and draw a line of distinction between purely religious

obligations and crass politicking.

Loyalists of Governor Ademola Adeleke and supporters of the immediate past Senate spokesperson, Ajibola Basiru, nearly clash over seating arrangements at the Osogbo Eid Praying Ground, an incident that nearly disrupt the two-rakaat Eid prayers before the order was eventually restored.

The MUSWEN leader lamented that a matter that could have been easily and amicably settled by the two parties was

allowed to degenerate into such needless chaos on a sacred day that is globally set aside to glorify Almighty Allah for His Favours and Mercies on mankind.

Oladejo noted that the incident has amplified the regrettable abyss into which political intolerance has thrown the country, polarizing even Muslims who are supposed to always uphold the mantra of the universal brotherhood of mankind, as enjoined by Almighty Allah and exemplified by His revered Messenger, Prophet Muhammed.

The MUSWEN noted that since electioneering politicking is no longer on the horizon, the feuding parties need to sheath their swords and cultivate the habit of working together for the benefit of the citizens and the Muslim Ummah in particular.

It also commended Osogbo Muslim leaders that were present at the Eid Ground, especially the Asiwaju Musulumi of Yorubaland, Alhaji Khamis Tunde Badmus, for their prompt intervention that prevented further degeneration of the untoward incident.