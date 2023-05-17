• Advises Akwa Ibom ex-gov not to be late on NASS inauguration day, confirms further consultations

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja, Abel Leonard, Lafia and Layi Olarenwaju, Ilorin

National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu, has said the endorsement of former Akwa Ibom State Governor, Godswill Akpabio, as Senate president of the 10th National Assembly by the party’s leadership does not translate to automatic victory for his aspiration.

He stated this when Akpabio led a delegation of 40 senators-elect on a visit to the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, yesterday.

The APC had last week named Akpabio (South South), Jibrin Barau (North West), Tajudeen Abass (North West) and Benjamin Kalu (South East) as its preferred candidates for the positions of Senate President, Deputy Senate President, Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

Adamu said the micro-zoning of positions by the national leadership of the party was not cast in stone and that the party was still consulting with relevant stakeholders on the issue.

He, however, warned Akpabio not be late on the election day because regardless of whoever the party had anointed, it was the senators that would take the final decision of who leads them.

“We need deepened consultations to carry along many… and we will not relent to ensure that if it were possible for all senators-elect to agree, whatever we do, whatsoever signatures we collect, the final decision will be on the floor of the Senate and also the House. All these efforts are very good and important, but we are in a democracy, and people are bound to have opinions and we have no right to stop them.”

Adamu said though ongoing consultations have been fruitful, the party has to wait till June 13 to see what happens on the floor of the Senate when members vote.

“I want us to have a rancour-free election on the floor because even if everybody says it is Akpabio or Y or X, the rule of the game says there must be election. Those who are in the Senate are aware of the rules. On the day of the proclamation by the president and the clerk makes the proclamation, I do hope and pray that we will carry the day and be victorious. But let me warn, don’t be late. I hope I am communicating. Don’t be late; once bitten, twice shy,”he said.

Akpabio commended the party’s leadership for zoning the Senate president to the South South. He, however, urged the South East to concede to the South South, having held the position from 1999 tor 2007, as well as producing the deputy senate president in Ike Ekweremadu for 12 years.

The former Akwa Ibom governor said the South South last had a senate president in 1979, about 44 years ago, when Joseph Wayas of the NPN was elected and that the North Central also held the position for 12 years with David Mark and Bukola Saraki.

He said since the President is from the South and vice from the North, it was proper for the Senate president to be zoned to the South, and that because the South West already has the president and the South East having previously occupied the office since the return to democratic rule in 1999, it was fair that the other zones back the South South.

He said his candidature already enjoyed tremendous support from lawmakers-elect, both within the APC and the other parties.

“And we are poised to bring change, and we still have serving governors, Dave Umahi and Governor Bello and we are 70 in all and growing. I want to appeal through you that you talk to some members of APC who have still not supported the party’s decision. When I was young I was told about three Gs to fear. One is God, then the gun and the government. Both the Bible and the Koran asked us to respect leadership because that is the only way to progress. We urge you to talk to them because that’s the only way to have progress.”

•He’s gaining more support –SAV

His aspiration has gained more support with endorsements coming from various individuals and groups, including the President-elect, Bola Tinubu, APC leadership, Progressives Governors Forum (PGF) as well as his colleagues.

Leading member of Senator Akpabio Vanguard (SAV) from Benue State, Amande Solomon, who stated this, yesterday, expressed delight at the growing acceptance of Akpabio’s candidacy.

He said he was the leading contender for the job because he “possesses clear-headed leadership qualities” citing his previous role as the minority leader in the eighth Senate.

“He showcased his ability to navigate the complexities of the legislative process. Akpabio possesses the experience and understanding needed to utilise his authority effectively and bring about positive change for Nigeria.”

On concerns being raised of the possibility of a rubber stamp National Assembly under his leadership, Solomon said, “the term can have both negative and positive connotations.“

He said collaboration between the executive and the legislature is not inherently wrong. Instead, it can foster effective leadership that complements the gains of democracy.

He urged Nigerians to learn from the eighth Senate, which lacked a productive working relationship with the executive, resulting in failed policy formulation, delayed decision-making and minimal impact.

“Nigerians deserve better than this. With over 24 years experience in the public sector, Akpabio has a proven track record that attests to his ability to lead effectively. I firmly believe Senator Akpabio is a strong candidate who has the potential to steer the Senate in a positive direction and champion the interests of the Nigerian people.”

•Splits ex-lawmakers

The decision of the NWC to micro-zone the position has also split the ranks of the Forum of All Progressives Congress (APC) Ex-legislators.

While one faction has upheld the decision and choice of Akpabio others have rejected it.

Addressing the media in Abuja, some members of the forum stated that the Akpabio/Jibril Barau ticket is not only a stabilisation team but also nationalistic and not sectional as criticised by many.

Reading from a prepared speech, the national chairman of the Forum of APC ex-legislstors, and former deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Bababgida Nguroje, said: “We and other executive members from the six geopolitical zones, including former Senators, former House of Representatives, former Principal Officers and members of States Houses of Assembly met in Abuja to review the ongoing issues concerning the elections of the presiding officers especially the Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate of Nigeria.

“The Forum commends the Nigerian citizens for voting for the All Progressives Congress (APC), the President-elect, Bola Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima during the presidential election of February 25, 2023.

The Forum, specifically commended the national leadership of the party, led by Abdullahi Adamu, National Chairman, members of the National Working Committee and leaders of our party across board for not just zoning the position to the South-South, but for micro zoning and identifying with Akpabio, and Barau.

“Our position and reason is not farfetched, but in whole support of the Senate standing rule 3, (2) 1, 11, 111 and IV which holds that the presiding officers shall be nominated as below: a former Senator, a returning or ranking Senator, a new Senator-elect in a situation where there are no ranking Senators. It is therefore good to note that Akpabio and Barau possess all these characteristics and qualities to lead the 10th Senate of the National Assembly. Consequently, in the interest of justice, equity and fairness.”

•No comment on zoning –Kwara Gov

Kwara State Governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq has said Governors from North Central have not made any public statement on the zoning formula for parliamentary positions. He rebuffed media report quoting them as rejecting the position of the party leadership on the issue.

AbdulRazaq said the governors, being party leaders from the region, cannot adopt confrontational posture against the party’s position, but are instead holding strategic meetings with different stakeholders to secure a better deal for the North Central.

“Media reports that we reject the party’s position are therefore a stretch of our approach. They are not factual. We have our channels of communication, and that is what we are exploring,” the Governor said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“We are party people and will not make any public statement or do anything that will rubbish its leadership or cause avoidable tension in the polity. That is not our way.”