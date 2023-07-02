From David Onwuchekwa, Nnewi

The Senator representing Anambra South senatorial district, Dr Ifeanyi Ubah has warned the acclaimed leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) operating from Finland, Mr Simon Ikpa to steer clear of Nnewi with his sit-at-home order forthwith as he gives hope for the release of Nnamdi in no distant time.

Senator Ubah gave the warning, yesterday, during a meeting at Ifeanyi Ubah stadium in Nnewi with community watch operatives to evaluate the progress of his resolve to secure Anambra South senatorial district, the State and Nigeria.

The Senator said for the past two years that Mr Ikpa had been enforcing his sit-at-home order on the Igbo despite the huge misfortune and hardship that came with it.

He, therefore, declared that enough was enough and resolved in agreement with his constituents that there would be no more observation of sit-at-home order beginning with the industrial community of Nnewi on Monday July 3, 2023.

“We have cooperated to obey the sit-at-home order all this while but we have also found out that we are losing our economic base, jobs and business opportunities.

“As a representative of the good people of Anambra South senatorial district, Nnewi North is the political capital of Anambra South, I deem it fit to say we will not continue to have sit-at-home on Mondays.

“From this Monday, every business area in Nnewi shall be open for business. We have our men, we have our system. I know saboteurs will try to sabotage our efforts, but we’re resolved to fight any aggressor that will come into this town.

“This is a warning to Simon Ikpa. He has mentioned Ifeanyi Ubah seventeen good times and I did not reply him. I’m replying him today. Make sure you watch your back. And never ever mention Ifeanyi Ubah or Nnewi again.

“Your State Ebonyi is an All Progressives Congress (APC) State and you have never for one day mentioned it. Ebonyi doesn’t observe sit-at-home.

“You’re there (Finland) contesting for councillorship or whatever, you go to work on Monday but you want to ridicle us, you want my people to continue to suffer deprivation because you have communication gadgets and you have the internet to run your propaganda, ” the Senator said.

He noted that if Ikpa and those working with him should mention sit-at-home again, they should come down to Nigeria to show the people where they have their industries and offices that were also closed and affected every Monday to observe sit-at-home.

” They say charity begins at home. You must observe the sit-at-home in Ebonyi State before you start to mention Anambra State or Nnewi. You have seen Anambra or Nnewi as fertile places for your dubious enterprise. I’m telling you Simon Ikpa, be careful. I won’t say more, ” Ubah added.

He said the Saturday meeting was also meant to appreciate the vigilance groups working round the clock to protect lives and property in Nnewi and environs.

He explained that new gadgets and other security apparatuses in line with modern technology had been introduced sufficient enough to checkmate any security challenge in addition to scores of operational vehicles.

“We appreciate the support the Anambra State governement is giving us to see that we give our people dividends of democracy. As you are aware, the Governor of the State, Professor Charles Soludo officially launched the security initiative which he blessed.

“We will continue to take it from this Local Governement Area, Nnewi, which is the capital of Anambra South and we will extend to other Council Areas, ” Senator Ubah said.

He mentioned security, empowerment and electricity as the three cardinal points of his campaign promises.

He noted that he had done so much in providing light for his constituents and also done so much in empowerment which he said he had continued to do as well as security for his people.

The Senator said he had made available between 6,000 and 10,000 street lights at several strategic places in Anambra South. He also said there were in Nnewi about 300 invisible security cameras, numerous visible ones, solar system embedded with CCTV and tracking devices in addition to wireless security cameras, among the latest surveillance apparatuses in Nnewi.

As he conducted journalists round to see the newly acquired sophisticated security equipment, he also showed them iron constructions ready for forty six additional roundabouts in Nnewi with security cameras.

On the release of the leader of the IPOB, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Senator Ubah assured that the new National Assembly would give it a new dimension with legislation.

“I believe that the new National Assembly will resolve to give his release a serious push. I have started by having meeting with the family of Nnamdi Kanu some few days now.

“I have been talking with his lawyers for the past one week. Our resolve is to give it a new dimension of legislation and push, ” Senator Ubah concluded.

Picture1: Neighbourhood watch operatives at the meeting

Picture 2: Senator Ubah addressing the neighbourhood watch operatives