From Emmanuel Adeyemi Lokoja

The three termed Senator Smart Adeyemi who represented the kogi west senatorial district in the National Assembly has mourned the passage of foremost kogi traditional ruler and the Ohinoyi of Ebira land, Dr Ado Ibrahim and described him as a rare breed in his own class of respected monarch in the country.

Adeyemi in a press statement he personally signed and made available to news men in lokoja, said the country would sorely miss the legend traditional ruler.

The statement reads:

“When the passing of our highly revered Monarch, the Ohinoyi Of Ebira Land ,King Abduf Rahman Ado Ibrahim filtered to us, | felt a deep sense of loss.

“It is well known that the king and | had a good connection. He was a very kindhearted and patriotic man who believed in fairness, equity and justice.

” The Ohinoyi always stood for what was right. In my short interaction with him, it was clear that he believed in the justice of power » shift to the west.

” His reign was distinctively coloured by his intellectual depth having graduated from the prestigious London School of Economics, as well as being an Alumnus of Harvard University

“He had a huge deposit of goodness in him which he effortlessly spread to his subjects, colleagues and friends alike and | am proud to have been associated with him

and I will continue | to regard as a privilege the very little | was able to draw from his fountain of knowledge and wealth of experience.

.”His reign united the various multiethnic groups of the state and fostered the cordial relationship that exists between us particularly the west and the central. He was a bridge builder and strengthened relations within Kogi state and beyond.

“He will be remembered by generations yet unborn as a peace-loving King clearly distinguished in character and substance” he added.