From Sola Ojo, Kaduna

The senator representing Kaduna Central and governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in this Saturday’s election, Uba Sani, yesterday, has appealed to security agents to nip the menace of killings in Southern Kaduna communities in the bud fast.

Senator Sani, in a statement, yesterday, expressed pain over the lingering killings and destruction of property in the state, especially in Southern Kaduna, just as he commiserated with the families that lost their loved ones in the unfortunate incidents.

“I am deeply pained by the attack on Zangon Kataf communities and the wanton destruction of innocent lives and property. This is one attack too many. This is not only a condemnable act, but one that must propel us to take immediate and decisive action against the murderous elements.

“The inability of security agencies to fashion effective strategies to degrade or decimate these terrorists and bandits has rendered most of our communities desolate. The full weight of the law is hardly brought to bear on criminal elements. Our people watch helplessly as criminal elements hold sway in many communities. This must not be allowed to continue.

“I, therefore, call on the security agencies to move into action, to fish out the perpetrators of these heinous crimes. Such elements have no place in a decent society like ours. My sincere condolences to the families of the victims of this unfortunate attack and the government and people of Kaduna State. I have dispatched my field officers to deliver relief materials to the families of the victims. May the Almighty Allah grant the victims eternal rest and their families, the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses,” he prayed.

Sani, however, committed that, if elected the next governor of the state, he would make the issue of security his top priority.

“Safety and security is a key plank of my manifesto. If by the grace of God, I get the people’s mandate, I will work with security agencies to restore peace to the communities in Kaduna State,” he said.