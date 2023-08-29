From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

The Senator representing Anambra North Senatorial District, Sen. Dr. Tony Nwoye has felicitated with the Cardinal Bishop of Velletri-Segni, His Eminence Francis Cardinal Arinze on his 58th anniversary of his episcopal ordination.

Senator Nwoye who described the former Prefect for the Congregation for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments as a servant of God, wished him more glorious years of service to God.

In his congratulatory message to Cardinal Arinze , Sen Nwoye said he joined the presbyterium, the religious men and women, and Christ’s lay faithful of Onitsha Archdiocese in particular where the celebrant served as Archbishop, and the entire Christendom in celebrating with the Eziowele-born Cardinal who was considered papabile at the papal conclave that elected Pope Benedict XVI in 2005.

The Senator noted that one can see the fruits of the pastoral ministry of Cardinal-bishop; recalling that since August 29, 1965 when Cardinal Arinze was consecrated Bishop and subsequently became the youngest Roman Catholic Bishop in the world that he has continued to live to the tenet of his motto: Regnum Christi Floreat, “May the Kingdom of Christ flourish”.

“As the Most Reverend Eminence Cardinal Arinze, Ochudouwa of Eziowelle, marks this auspicious day, I prays for more grace and sound mind, improved strength and wisdom on the life of the good shepherd as he continues to serve God and humanity,” Nwoye stated.