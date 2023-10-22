… Says, this is part of my efforts to ensure food sufficiency in my constituency

From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Senator representing Kaduna South Senatorial District, Senator Sunday Marshall Katung has empowered no fewer than 200 entrepreneurs in his constituency through capacity building and provision of grants.

The capacity building training was held in Kafanchan, Jema’a local government area of Kaduna State, in partnership with Federal College of Agriculture Ishiagu, Ebonyi state.

Speaking at the event, the facilitator, Mr Godspower Eseh, said the training was organized to build the capacity of farmers in the area so as to enable them boost their production.

Mr. Eseh noted that it was crucial for farmers to adapt to the fast changing trends in agricultural production in order to scale their businesses and stay relevant.

He enjoined the participants to commit themselves to constant learning as it was the only way they could grow and develop their business.

“As entrepreneurs, you must innovate and be eager to learn. It is only by learning that you can earn more and help your communities,” he stated.

In his remark, Senator Katung, represented by Prof. Ibrahim Sodangi of Kaduna State University, said the empowerment given to them was part of his efforts to ensure food sufficiency in his constituency.

The lawmaker urged the beneficiaries to make judicious use of the grant given them as well as the training to expand their businesses.

He also assured ginger farmers whose crops had been ravaged by a fungi disease of government support, having moved a motion on the floor of the Senate to that effect.

Speaking, the Senior Legislative Aide to the Senator Katung, Mr Wilson Iliya, said training the entrepreneurs on how to succeed in their businesses will further entrench peace in the area.

According to him, the beneficiaries will be closely monitored to ensure they put the resources given them to good use.

Some of the participants who spoke with newsmen shortly after the event thanked the lawmaker for his efforts at building the capacity of agric entrepreneurs in the area.

They promised to put the knowledge acquired to use to better their lot and bring about food sufficiency in the zone.

They called on other well meaning individuals and organisations to emulate the lawmaker in bringing development to the area.

A Knapsack sprayer and the sum of N50, 000 was given to each of the 200 beneficiaries to plough into their businesses.