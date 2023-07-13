From Joseph Obukata, Warri

Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, representing Delta South Senatorial District in the 10th National Assembly, has drawn the attention of the federal government to the failed portions of federal roads connecting Delta and Edo states.

Joel-Onowakpo, who made the call at the plenary on Wednesday, July 12, 2023, while seconding a motion moved by Sen Adams Oshiomhole, representing Edo North, appealed to the federal government to direct all its relevant agencies to commence remedial work on Warri -Sapele-Benin road.

According to him, the federal government should understand that these roads connecting Delta state to Edo state down to Lokoja, the state capital of Kogi state, are of utmost importance, stressing that Delta South remains one of the districts that contributes substantially to the revenue generated in the nation.

“My name is Joel-Onowakpo Thomas Ewomazino, representing the good people of Isoko, Izon, Itsekiri, and Urhobo, the hub producing the oil of this country, Delta South senatorial district.

“I rise to second the motion raised by Sen. Oshiomhole, and Mr President I would beg you to recognise my little contribution to it. I want to thank distinguished Sen Oshiomole because it is happening at the right time.

“That particular road we are talking about is also the gateway to the northern part of Nigeria, going through Delta, through Auchi down to Lokoja. So I think that it is something this house [Senate] has to look at dispassionately and urge the relevant agencies to take up remedial action on that road.

“I also want to say something regarding Edo state in general as it concerns Delta state also. Most of the roads connecting Delta state moving through Edo state are completely cut off, especially, the area between Delta and Edo states, Sapele road, Oghara – Warri is also cut off.

While the Delta South senator made the call, he appealed that the senate must discuss the Warri-Sapele-Oghara road down to Benin in the motion moved.