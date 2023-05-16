Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

The Senator representing Taraba South Senatorial District Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has cleared the outstanding debt owed by the Taraba State chapter of the All Progressives Congress APC and paid the Three months outstanding salaries of secretariat staff.

Bwacha made the presentation on Tuesday at the party secretariat in Jalingo.

Alhaji Abubakar Yahuza, Deputy Minority Leader at the Taraba State House of Assembly who represented Bwacha at the presentation said that this was a gesture to ensure that the party continues to function properly despite the end of the election period.

He urged the party to feel free to reach out to him whenever there was need as he would continue to do his best to keep the party strongly afloat in the state.

The state party Chairman Barrister Ibrahim Tukur El-Suldi who received the cash donation expressed gratitude to the Senator and urged other party members to emulate the gesture.

“We wish to place on record our appreciation for the efforts of Distinguished Senator Emmanuel Bwacha, our Gubernatorial Candidate in the just concluded General Elections for his wonderful contribution to the building of our party in the state. So far, he is undoubtedly the highest financier of the APC in the State, haven donated millions of Naira on several occasions as well as sustaining the payments of the party’s bills. This is in addition to the donation of vehicles to the party at all levels as well as the adequate funding of the last general elections.

“We hereby, express our appreciation for his latest gesture to settle our rents and clear the salary arrears of the staff. This is indeed highly commendable, considering the fact that the Distinguished Senator had just recently lost an election. This notwithstanding, he has taken the brave decision to bail the party out of its problems. We wish to appeal to all APC members, irrespective of their position, to respond in similar manner as we continue to grapple with the demands of managing this party. We hereby reiterate that the APC in Taraba State remains the only party in the country where the Executive Committee members neither receives monthly allowance nor have an impress to run its activities.

“We also want to use this occasion to appeal to all estranged members of the party that the door remains open to those who are ready to retrace their steps and return to the party. Political campaigns are over, and this is the time to unit and build our country. We therefore cannot afford the luxury of a divided house because such situation may affect our full participation in the APC national government, which we have contributed in setting up” El-Suldi said.