From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Almakura, who represents Nasarawa South Senatorial District, has urged politicians and leaders in Nasarawa State to avoid engaging in ethnic jingoism and to protect every citizen in the state irrespective of tribe or religion.

Speaking on Friday during an indoor gathering in his personal residence in Lafia, the state capital, Senator Almakura reminded them that their oath of office is to protect every citizen in the state, and that engaging in ethnicity amounts to betraying that oath.

He called on those in notable key positions in the state to add value to their administrations and tenures by assisting each other and Governor AA Sule in ensuring that the entire state has confidence in the administration.

“Assist the governor achieve success by ensuring that the people in your individual domains have confidence in your administrations and also carry every section of the communities and the society along,” Sen. Almakura added.

Senator Almakura emphasized that public office is a trust that must be devoid of ethnic coloration, and urged all leaders to uphold the oath of office they swore by having the interest of the state at heart.

Senator Almakura also praised the good virtues of the deputy governor, noting that Doma is very strategic in the politics of the state, which is why a Doma son is the deputy governor after his administration.

He thanked the people for finding them worthy to lead them, and commended the people of the state for being peace-loving and accommodating, which he believes is why they will continue to excel in all aspects of life.