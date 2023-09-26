From Oluseye Ojo, Ibadan

A women’s advocacy group, the International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) in Nigeria has been encouraged to become more involved in combatting the country’s societal ills, including domestic violence, child abuse, and other human rights issues.

The advice came from the Chairman, Senate Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Senator Sharafadeen Alli, who donated a Toyota Sienna bus to FIDA’s Oyo State chapters yesterday.

Alli’s gift to FIDA was part of the fulfilment of the senator’s electoral promise to the association in a bid to back the international women’s advocacy group’s efforts to safeguard women and children in Nigeria.

Speaking at the presentation of the vehicle, the senator urged FIDA to increase its counselling work with women, calling it a way of promoting healthy families and relationships.

“We all must remain committed to ensuring we provide a society that protects and values the rights of women and children. I want to charge FIDA to do more counselling for women in the society as a way of promoting healthy relationships and homes,” Alli said in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Akeem Abas.

Alli handed the keys for the new bus to Mrs Sola Sulayman, the chairperson of FIDA, Oyo State chapter, at his Ibadan residence, adding that his appreciation of FIDA’s contribution in fighting for women and children’s rights would continue.

However, Sulayman thanked the senator for meeting his promise to donate the bus, describing him as a “man of your words, a promise-keeper, a supportive partner, and a humble leader.”

She also expressed her gratitude towards the senator, stating that such support would encourage FIDA to extend its promotion and safeguarding of women and children’s rights.

Meanwhile, the Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences at the College of Medicine of the University of Ibadan has expressed its gratitude to Senator Alli for monetary donation he had made to the faculty. In a letter signed by the Faculty Dean, Prof. Oyeronke Odunola, the faculty offered thanks for the senator’s donation in support of the 8th UNIBADAN Conference of Biomedical Research, held from 11 to 15 September.

“On behalf of the Faculty, I write to acknowledge with immense gratitude the receipt of a donation of N500,000. This is towards the provision of conference bags for participants in support of the 8th UNIBADAN Conference of Biomedical Research held from September 11 to 15. The kind gesture contributed greatly to the success of the Conference. Once again, thank you very much Sir,” the letter read.