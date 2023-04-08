From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Senator Umaru Tanko Al-Makura, who represents Nasarawa South in the Nigerian Senate, has extended his Easter greetings to Christians around the world. The senator has urged Christians to intensify their prayers for the state and the country during this season.

In his statement, Senator Al-Makura called on Christians to use the occasion to reflect on the lessons of sacrifice, selflessness, humility, patience, and perseverance that Jesus Christ personified through his crucifixion, death, and resurrection. He further stressed that the Easter season symbolizes the divinity of God.

The senator encouraged Christians in Nasarawa State to imbibe these virtues by exhibiting the spirit of love, sharing, compassion, good neighborliness, and peaceful coexistence among the diverse people of the state. He urged everyone in the state to continue living in peace and harmony despite their religious, ethnic, and political differences.

In addition, Senator Al-Makura called on Nigerians to pray for a successful transition of power from the outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, to the President-Elect, Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

Dr. Danjuma Joseph, Press Secretary to Senator Al-Makura, released this statement on behalf of the senator.