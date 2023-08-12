…says defeated opposition politicians behind false publications

Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator representing Ogun West in the National Assembly and Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has declared that there is no rift between him and the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun.

Adeola, otherwise known as Yayi, gave this declaration in a statement he personally signed and made available to newsmen by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, at the weekend, in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital.

The senator, who described Governor Abiodun as his leader and boss, said that publications by some online media speculating and insinuating a rift between him and the governor ove issues of governance and politics at state and federal level, was not only hoax but handiwork of politicians who are envious of the close bond between him and Abiodun.

He added that he wouldn’t have bothered to dignify the sponsors of the fabricated report with a response, but, the tractions which the concocted publication was gaining on some social media platforms as well as several calls he received on the issue, however, necessitated his response to debunk the lies being maliciously spread around.

According to Senator Adeola, the false report was orchestrated by “defeated opposition politicians and some other political players who seek some relevance in purveying concocted stories to create enmity where none exists”.

The statement reads partly: “For the avoidance of doubt, there is no iota of truth of a rift or clash between my leader, Governor Abiodun and I. From the inception of his administration in May, 2019, I have committed myself to support our governor in all ways possible, not only on the basis of our close personal relationship but in the interest of the development of Ogun State. This commitment is informed by my appreciation of the fact that Governor Abiodun has the best interest of the state at heart, which to my understanding has been manifestly demonstrated in numerous development initiatives that have been acclaimed and acknowledged nationally.

“I cannot also forget the role of His Excellency in my overwhelming success at the party primaries and eventual election as the senator representing the good people of Ogun West Senatorial District. His support for me greatly demonstrates that he has the best interest of Ogun West people at heart and indeed, the best interest of Ogun State.

“Giving the above and my renewed commitment to partner with my leader in his second term in office for the good of Ogun State and its people, it is inconceivable that I have any disagreement or rift with him on issues of governance and politics. It is my firm conviction that stories to the contrary are the evil machinations of those who seek to destroy the strong bond that exists between my leader and I for their selfish interest.

Let me restate clearly that I have no disagreement or rift with my leader and boss as my relationship with His Excellency, his immediate family and indeed members of his administration remains strong as ever. Together we are taking our dear state, Ogun, to greater heights in this era of Renewed Hope”.