From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The senator representing Ogun West senatorial district at the National Assembly, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, has congratulated the newly appointed Acting Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, on his appointment to the pinnacle of his career in the Nigeria Police Force.

Egbetokun was announced on Monday as the acting IGP following the approval of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Senator Adeola in a congratulatory statement signed and released in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, by his Media Adviser, Kayode Odunaro, on Tuesday, commended President Tinubu for appointing Egbetokun, who according to him “is one of my illustrious constituents from Ogun State.”

He, however, described the acting IGP as a patriotic security officer who had served the nation in various capacities at home and abroad, expressing optimism that his appointment will bring in a renewed vigour in tackling many of the security challenges facing the nation at this period.