From George Onyejiuwa, Owerri

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in the 11November Imo state governorship polls, senator Athan Achonu has condemned the gruesome killing of eight security agents in Ehime Mbano council area of the state as reprehensible and despicable.

Senator Achonu said that the latest onslaught in the recurrent sparks of violence is more condemnable because it happened in his own constituency.

While condoling the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force and the entire security network and families of the fallen heroes,he pleaded with the those shedding innocent blood to desist.

In a statement personally signed by on Wednesday by the Imo state LP governorship candidate reads :

” I received with shock the news of the despicable murder of eight security operatives in Ehime Mbano Local Government Area of Imo State today.

That unconscionable murder of innocent security operatives in the line of duty is reprehensible, highly condemnable and unacceptable in a modern society like ours.

I feel particularly hurt by this carnage, having invested millions of my personal funds to repair nine faulty Armoured Personnel Carrier, APC, out of which five were supposed to be deployed in Okigwe Zone in order to ensure the safety of these security operatives in the exercise of their high risk job.

Continuing , ” Apart from using them to rig the last election in the state, the government should explain the whereabouts of these vehicles and the uses to which they are deployed.

Therefore, I call on the state government to deploy the same in the area immediately for the safety of these security personnel.

I hope the state government has not run short of ideas on how to secure the lives and property of the people, which is its primary assignment.

It is inexplicable that Imo State has become a war theatre and epicentre of violence and bloodbath in the entire South-east.

I also call on the Federal Government to rejig the entire security apparatchik in Imo State because Ndi Imo shall no longer accept this horrific wastage of lives and property.

While I condole the Nigerian Army, the Nigerian Police Force and the entire security network and families of the fallen heroes, I also plead with the people shedding innocent blood to desist.

I also charge Ndi Imo not to surrender to the blackmail of the enemy of the people but to remain resolute in their desire to enthrone light over darkness.”