•Rules out rubber stamping, adjourns plenary until July 4

From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, wrote to President Bola Tinubu about its readiness to kick off legislative business, including receiving communications from the executive arm of government.

It said the communication was also to inform him about the election of Godswill Akpabio as Senate President and Jibrin Barau as his Deputy.

Akpabio who presided over the plenary said the Senate also resolved to write to international parliamentary bodies on the Assembly of the 10th Senate, as well as write a congratulatory message to the speaker and deputy speaker of the House of Representatives on their election.

Meanwhile, the Senate has set up a Committee to look into the welfare of members, with Senator Isa Jibrin as Chairman.

Other members include Senator Darlington Nwokocha (Vice Chairman), Senators Ekpenyong Asuquo, Saliu Mustapha, Dandutse Mohammed, Francis Fadahunsi, Shuaibu Salisu, Aminu Abass, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Ireti Kingibe, Idiat Oluranti, Ipalibo Banigo, Dave Umahi, Barinnada Degi-Ereminyo and Bomoi Ibrahim Mohammed.

The upper legislative chamber which proceeded on a two weeks holiday would resume for legislative session on July 4, 2023.

Briefing newsmen after the session, Senator Abdul Ningi, said though the Senate would not be confrontational, it would definitely not be a rubber stamp legislature.

He said the Senate would inform the President about its powers and privileges as contained in its rule, legislative powers and privileges Act as well as the constitution.

“We are not going to be confrontational as we have never been, but we are not going to be laid back legislators to make sure we understand some things, we make sure they understand our powers to make sure that we understand our limitations. We will outrightly inform the executive of our powers under the constitution, under the House rules and under the legislative matters privileges. We are not going to be caged.”

On the election of presiding officers, Ningi said he believes that the election was transparent and fair, despite insinuation that some people were influenced.

He expressed satisfaction with the manner the Senate President took off by engaging all senators in very exhaustive closed door meeting.

He said Akpabio would carry every Senator, including those from minority parties.