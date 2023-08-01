From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

Former Zamfara State Governor, Abdulaziz Yari has said there’s nothing strange about ‘take a bow-and-go’, in the screening of ministerial nominees but a normal tradition in the legislative arm of government.

Yari spoke after meeting with Vice President, Kashim Shettima in the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Out of the 14 nominees that were screened on Monday, seven were asked to take a bow and go, with others drilled for some minutes where they were asked questions relating to security, infrastructure, issue of date of birth, among others.

Those who enjoyed the bow and go syndrome were a two- term of House of Representatives, Honourable Abubakar Momoh from Etsako Local Government Area of Edo State; Senator Abubakar Kyari, who was in the 8th and 9th Senate and presently the Acting National of the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC; former Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike; a Senator in the 8th Senate, Senator John Enoh; and the immediate Governor of Jigawa State, Abubakar Badaru.

Others who were asked to take a bow and go were and former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Nkiru Onyejiocha who represented Isuikwuato/ Umunneochi Federal Constituency, Abia State; former member, House of Representatives and Nigeria Ambassador to Germany, since 2017, Amb. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar.

Fielding questions from State House Correspondents, former Zamfara governor, Abdul Aziz Yari, described the “take a bow and go” tradition used during ministerial screening in the Senate as normal. He explained that this tradition is applied to prominent Nigerians who have served the country for a long time or those with well-known track records.

Yari emphasised that whenever a thorough screening is needed, it is conducted.

When asked about his satisfaction after interacting with the nominees, he expressed confidence in their credibility, stating that both the President and the National Assembly have thoroughly investigated their backgrounds.

He mentioned that questions were tailored to each nominee’s field of expertise, and he found their answers satisfactory. Yari assured Nigerians that they would strive to put forward the best candidates for the job and requested their patience and prayers.

Yari also mentioned that his visit to the Vice President was to congratulate and pray for him, as they have had a long-time friendship starting from their days together in the All Nigerian Peoples Party (ANPP), where they had only three state governors Borno, Yobe and Zamfara on the platform of the party.