From Jeff Amechi Agbodo, Onitsha

A Coalition of All Progressives Congress (APC) Support Groups under the agies of APC National Patriots has appealed to the leadership of the party and the Senators-Elect to unanimously elect the most ranking Senator from the South East, the Senate Chief Whip and Senator Representing Abia North Senatorial Zone, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to succeed Senator Ahmed Lawan as the Senate President in the 10th Assemby.

The Coordinator of the group, Mr. Musa Uba in a statement stated that with the Victory of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Sen. Kashim Shettima from the South-West and North-East respectively, it is equitable for the leadership of the party to zone the position of the Senate Presidency to the South East Zone.

The group, which consists of notable members of the All Progressive Congress who worked tirelessly for the victory of the party in the Presidential polls stated that the nation would need a dynamic, visionary, stable and purposeful National Assembly that will complement Asiwaju

Tinubu’s plans to deliver on the Renewed Hope Mandate.

Uba stated that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is the ideal Senate President that Nigeria needs now who has Nationalist Vision with legislative capacity and competence and an unalloyed commitment to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

He stated that they have x-rayed candidates who have eyes on the Senate President’s seat and were bold to declare that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is the Primus Inter pares among his peers in the areas of legislative experience and expertise having sponsored over 25 bills that addresses the needs of the nation, moved motions for the security and peace of Nigeria.

“He has shown loyalty, consistency, capacity, character and competence, we therefore strongly appeal to the leadership of our great party, APC and the Senators-elect to consider the need for a stable Leadership of the National Assembly which will not be in variance with the vision of the Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu led government in delivering the democratic dividends to Nigerians who believe in the promise of hope and voted overwhelmingly for the APC”.

The APC support group maintained that Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu’s consistency in his support to the party and his acceptability across the six geo- political zones points to character and dependability which are critical to the person who will occupy the office of the President of Senate.

The group futher appealed to the leadership of the ruling party to zone the position to South east on the basis of equity, fairness, unity, justice and stability of the peace of the nation.