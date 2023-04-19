From Desmond Mgboh, Kano

Kano State chapter of the All Progressive Congress ( APC) has appealed to the President-elect, Ahmad Bola Tinubu and the leadership of the APC to throw their weights behind the senate president’s ambition of Senator Barau Jilbrin.

The state party chairman, Abdullahi Abbas made the appeal during a session with journalists in the state on Wednesday.

According to him, Kano State has contributed immensely to the success stories of the party at different levels of political contest in the country, adding that now is a good time for the party to reciprocate the gestures by supporting Senator Barau’s current ambition.

He observed that, “Significantly, Kano supported APC to victory in 2015, 2019 and now 2023, with the state producing the highest votes cast in favor of the party across the federation in many of these elections,”

“In the 2023 general presidential elections, Kano alone gave the party over 500,000 votes, one of the highest in the entire country” he stated

He added that Senator Barau has pivotal to whatever political victory the party enjoyed from the state adding that the party has never performed badly in Kano North, the area where Senator Jilbrin hails from.

“He has never allowed any party to trespass into the area or to allow the area to be captured by rival political party” he stated.

The chairman added in all of these contributions to the party, Kano State had never asked for any serious position at the center until now, a factor he stated should be taken into consideration