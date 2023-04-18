From Felix Ikem, Nsukka

The Executive Director, Centre for American Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) Prof. Jonah Onuoha has urged the leadership of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to zone Principal Offices of the upper chamber of the National Assembly among the six geo-political zones in the country to ensure balanced equity and justice.

Onuoha made the call in Nsukka on Tuesday in an interview with our reporter, saying that the position of the Senate President should be zoned to the South East to carry the people of the area along in the scheme of things.

He stated that the former governor of Abia State and the incumbent senator, as well as the senator-elect for Abia North Senatorial District, Orji Uzor Kalu, remained the best senator from South Eastern Nigeria to occupy the position of the Senate president in the 10th National Assembly.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been a strong member of APC in the country and particularly in the South East where there was strong opposition against the ruling party but he stood his ground, campaigned, and emerged victorious in his senatorial district.

“This is the best time to reward his zeal and royalty to APC by electing him as the next senate president given the fact that he has what it takes to establish and maintain a harmonious relationship between the legislature and the executive in the interest of the public.

“Electing Orji Uzor Kalu will not only boost APC’s image in the South East, but it will also help to peacify Ndigbo and reduce the clamours for secession because of the alleged marginalisation of the people of the area,” he said.

Onuoha, who was the immediate past Head of the Political Department, UNN urged all other National Assembly members and APC stakeholders to find a common ground and rally support for Orji Uzor Kalu to ensure that he is elected as the next president of the Senate hence he is the most qualified candidate for the job.

“Kalu is the former Governor of Abia State, a successful businessman, an employer of labour, a ranking senator, detribalised Nigeria, and the current Chief Whip of the Senate, so he has all it takes is be the next senate president.

“I have no doubt that his emergence will not only move the country forward but will ensure robust legislation in the red chamber,” Onuoha said.

Also speaking, Prof Ifeanyichukwu Abada, the current Head of the Department of Political Science, UNN said electing Kalu as the next president of the Senate will give the people of South East a good sense of belonging, and a signal that the incoming president of the country is out for an inclusive government that will carry every geo-political zone along.

“Right from time South East has been marginalised, but we should know that Nigeria will not be complete without the Igbos if we want fairness and justice.

“The incoming president should embrace the government of national unity by ensuring that the South East zone should be allowed to produce the Senate president of the 10th assembly in other to heal the wound of marginalisation in the zone.

“Orji Uzor Kalu by all standards is the right man for the job based on his experience, as a former governor, ranking senator, a royal party member, and the current Chief Whip of the Senate,” he said.

Abada urged Ohaneze Ndigbo, South East stakeholders especially the APC to see that the Senate president position was not only zoned to the South East but should endorse Kalu and rally around him to emerge the next president of the Senate.

Mr. Innocent Amuzie, a lawyer and a human rights activist said that zoning the Senate president position to the South East will balance and reflect all-inclusiveness in the next administration.

“To maintain the federal character principle, the South East zone should be allowed to produce the 10th National Assembly senate president, this would serve as a palliative to southeastern because they have been seriously marginalised for a very long time.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in my view is the right person among the Nation assembly members in the South East because of his numerous achievement as a governor, legislator, and in business.

“Kalu is a patriotic Nigerian, a man of integrity and a successful businessman who has employed so many people and one who believes in the unity of the country,” he said.