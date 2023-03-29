From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates(NDPDA) has lauded Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for his decision to inform president Muhammad Buhari of his ambition to be the President of the 10th Senate.

In a statement made available to newsmen President of NDPDA, Mr Kelvin Ebi-Thomas described the move to notify the leader of the APC and President of Nigeria of his ambition to be Senate President as a welcome development, saying it further highlights the respect and regard Senator Kalu has for elders and leadership.

According to him, by his current move, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has again demonstrated his willingness to work with every member and organ of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to move the party and Nigeria forward.

Ebi- Thomas noted that Senator Kalu has over time proved to be a team player and a goal getter who achieves success by leveraging on his experience and those of others.

He appealed to President Buhari and the President -elect, Senator Bola Ahmed Tnubu to consider Senator Orji Uzor Kalu for the position, stressing that he is matured, experienced and detrabalized.

While assuring that Kalu will contribute significantly to the success of the incoming administration, Ebi-Thomas called on all those who have indicated interest for the position to drop their ambition in favour of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu in the interest of fairness, equity and justice as the South East deserves the Senate Presidency of the 10th Senate.

He expressed confidence in the capacity and dexterity of Senator Kalu to work perfectly well with the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recalling how both men were once contemporaries as governors in 1999 till 2007,during which they bonded very well, irrespective of political affinity.