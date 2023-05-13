From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

A pressure group, South South Youth Assembly has charged senators from the South South not to support the bid of former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, to serve as President of the 10th Senate.

The group, in a statement by its president, Emmanuel Nkpubre, cautioned that any senator from the area that supports Akpabio’s ambition will cease to enjoy the support of the youths of the region.

The group, while stating that focus should be national development and not sectionalism, said former Zamfara governor, Abdulaziz Yari, is the right person for the office of Senate President in the 10th Senate.

“His Excellency, Abdulaziz Yari will partner with the President-elect to fight for us to have the resource control we have been clamoring for. Over time our people have not help us, it is outsider that have helped us.”

“For example, it was through President Musa Yar’Adua and the help of Olusegun Obasanjo that the zone was able to get Ministry of Niger Delta. We have the hope that Abdulaziz Yari will fight for us to get what we want.”

“It was also through these two presidents the region was able to get Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). When Joseph Wayas was the President of the Senate, the region didn’t benefit anything, same thing with President Godluck Jonathan. His government was not beneficial to South South. All the benefits that the region has benefitted came from outsiders.

“We charge the Senator representing us to vote massively for Abdulaziz Yari for Senate presidency and we want to warn that any of them, who vote for Godswill Akpabio will not benefit anything from the youths from this region.”