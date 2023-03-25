Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates have again reiterated their call for the Presidency of the 10th Senate to be zoned to the South East.

A statement by the President of the body, Comrade Kelvin Ebi-Thomas said the call has become imperative to carry the people of the South East along in the scheme of things.

According to the statement, the call is coming at a time when the South East can boast of a ranking Senator in the mould of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu who they said his leadership will bring about the needed reliefs to the political agitations of the south east geopolitical zone.

It notes that Senator Orji Uzo Kalu stands out as the political equator right in this moment to balance the north,south,east and west dichotomy that will help reshape the convoluted political inequality and accommodate the different ethnic nationalities to further straighten the federal character principles.

The NDPDA therefore urged the leadership of APC as to be progressive and nationalistic in outlook by zoning the position to the south east to reflect all inclusiveness in the next administration, as all variables and pointers favours the southeast region, .

The statement further called on the political leadership of southeast zone not to be complacent in the pursuit of the project, but to find a common ground and rally support to consolidate on the progress already recorded by Orji Uzo kalu as a ranking senator in 9th Senate, who indeed has a wide range of support base across Nigeria to harvest and galvanize the support of his colleagues in other regions to emerge the next Senate president.

The statement adds that it believes in the capacity and dexterity of Sen Orji Uzor kalu to work perfectly well with the president-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, recalling how both men were once contemporaries as governors in 1999 till 2007,during which they bonded very well, irrespective of political affinity, insisting that the great pair of personalities will drive the course of Nigeria through the path of greatness.