By Daniel Kanu

Obolo indigenes have commended the leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima, for the patriotic step he took to plead with former Zamfara State governor and frontline Senate Presidential aspirant, Senator Abdulaziz Yari to concede the Senate President position to former Abia State governor and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

The Obolo communities cut across the South-south and Southeast Nigeria, covering Akwa Ibom, Rivers and Delta states.

Addressing newsmen in Kaduna on the matter, during the week, Shettima had disclosed that allowing a South Easterner and a Christian to be the Senate President would help strengthen the unity of the country.

Also Shettima noted that the partnership between Senator Yari and Senator Kalu, which has received endorsements across the country, is well accepted in the North.

While commending the nationalistic position of Shettima, in a press statement made available to Sunday Sun, the Obolo indigenes under the aegis of Concerned Obolo People Forum (COPF), also joined Shettima to endorse Senator Kalu for his competence in legislative matters and as a bridge across Nigeria.

“We are supporting the position of Alhaji Yerima Shettima for the sake of peace, equity and the unity of Nigeria,” Obolo indigenes noted.

The statement reads in part: “Following the resolutions reached at the Central Executive Committee Meeting of Concerned Obolo People Forum (COPF) on Friday 2nd June, 2023, the Administrator General of Concerned Obolo People Forum (COPF) on behalf of the BOT and the Central Executive Committee, most respectfully appreciates the leader of Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF), Alhaji Yerima Shettima for his patriotic step taken to plead with the former governor of Zamfara State and frontline Senate Presidential aspirant, Senator Abdulaziz Yari to concede the Senate President to the former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu.

“The emergence of the former governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as the Senate President of the 10th Senate from the Southeast will go a long way to calm the already high tension being experienced in our great nation before, during and after the 2023 general election.

“Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has been a strong supporter of the All Progressives Congress in Nigeria and has worked so hard for the emergence of Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the President of Nigeria.

“The entire people of Obolo have given their support to the former governor of Abia State as the next Senate President of Nigeria”.