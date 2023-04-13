From Fred Itua, Abuja

Some leaders in North West Zone who are members of the All Progressives Congress, (APC), Voice of Progressive Youths (VPY), has made a strong case for the senator representing Niger East, Sani Musa, to be elected as Senate President of the 10th National Assembly.

The zonal coordinator of the group, Mr Sulaiman Mashi, in a statement issued in Abuja on Thursday, said Musa’s political and administrative credentials remained the best when compared to other aspirants.

Mashi said the group decided to support Musa for the Senate presidency because he is the most qualified person to lead the Senate under the APC.

He said: “We find Senator Sani Musa as the most qualified person to lead the Senate under our great party, the APC, due to the fact that he is competent, trustworthy and reliable.”

He advised the APC to reward loyalty, competence, character and performance at the just concluded Presidential Election by zoning the Senate Presidency to the North Central region and support Musa as its preferred choice for the seat.

He said: “An overwhelming majority of Nigerians have kept faith with the APC by handing the party, continuity in the Presidency and a comfortable majority in both Chambers of the National Assembly.

“The party’s triumph at the polls is well-earned, because the party’s achievements in office, especially in the provision of infrastructure and growth of local productivity, are unprecedented.

“Senator Sani Musa is a successful politician and a businessman, he is well educated, a great administrator and a skilful human resource manager.

“We strongly believe with Senator Musa as Senate President, he will deploy his diplomatic and democratic skills to bring about the much-needed synergy and harmony between the Senate and the Executive.

“Senator Musa is a dedicated and hardworking person, Mashi said he (Musa) worked hard and teamed up with other APC stakeholders in Niger state to ensure the victory of the party in the just concluded general election in Niger state.

“In view of the above-mentioned qualities, we are calling on the leadership and stakeholders of our great party, the APC to zone the Senate Presidency to North Central to enable the senator to become the next Senate President in the 10th National Assembly.

“Senator Musa contested for the national chairmanship of the APC during the 2022 APC national convention that produced the present National working committee.

“However, due to his loyalty and love for our party, he sacrificed his ambition and stepped down for the party to have a single consensus candidate.

“Such sacrifice and selflessness, only few, special individuals can do, hence the need to applaud, appreciate, and reward him.”