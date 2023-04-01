The leadership of Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates has expressed delight over the growing calls for Senator Orji Uzor Kalu to be elected as President of the 10th Senate.

In a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja, President of the group Comrade Kelvin Ebi-Thomas said the calls from different groups and regions in the country is a proof that Senator Orji Uzor Kalu is widely accepted and eminently qualified for the position of Senate President.

According to the statement, the NDPDA is particularly pleased with the recent call made by a Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in Ondo State, Dr Michael Akintomide Ajilo and called on other stakeholders in the APC and lovers of democracy in Nigeria to add their voices.

It notes that the recent solidarity in favour and an Orji Uzor Kalu Senate Presidency has justified their decision to also support the aspiration of the Chief Ship of the 9th Senate.

The statement described Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as matured, detrabalized and committed to the development and unity of Nigeria, stressing that he deserves the support of all men of goodwill.

The group further called on incoming Senators of the 10th Senate, governors from the South East and northern extraction especially to support the ambition of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, stressing that it will promote inclusiveness, stability and development in governance.