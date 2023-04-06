From Fred Itua, Abuja

Former Senate leader, Mohammed Ali Ndume, yesterday, unveiled blueprint on how he intends to pilot the affairs of the Senate if elected its leader.

Ndume, former chairman Senate Committee on Army, at a press briefing, advocated that the race be thrown open by the party.

“My decision to contest for the position of Senate President would be largely determined by the position of the party (APC) and the fairness of such arrangements. The APC leadership did not take any position during the presidential primary election. Aspirants from all the geopolitical zones participated in the exercise. Senators should be allowed to choose a competent person among them that has adequate legislative and managerial experiences to lead the Senate. Zoning may not lead to the emergence of the best person for the job, that is why the decision to choose the Senate presiding officers must be the sole responsibility of the senators.”

Ndume, in his 10-point agenda promised to put Nigeria and Nigerian’s interest first as senate president even as he said the issues of political inclusion and power devolution would be paramount under his reign. He pledged that the Senate under his leadership would make new laws and review existing ones to meet the yearnings and aspirations of Nigerians.

He also promised that the Senate would initiate legislation that would tackle security, welfare of citizens, create jobs, fight corruption, improve education, boost the economy and ensure infrastructure development. He said he would work to ensure business and entrepreneurship development as well as achieve health care development.

“We would amend and review existing tax laws to generate more income, block leakages and ensure transparency through open accountability with full participation of all senators.”

Ndume said as Senate President, he would “be one, not first among equals” and promised to work harmoniously and inter-dependently with the executive arm of government.

He said the relationship between the legislature, executive and judicial arms would be cordial without undermining the Principles of Separation of Powers.