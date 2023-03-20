From Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

Leadership of the Niger Delta Peace and Development Advocates (NDPDA) has condemned the attack on Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu by some senators who are interested in becoming Senate president.

In a statement, President of the group, Kelvin Ebi-Thomas, described such attacks and lies against Kalu as most unfortunate and urged those involved to retrace their steps.

He said while he acknowledged the right of other lawmakers to become Senate president, telling lies against Kalu, who has built an enviable reputation for himself over the years, just to be favoured was unacceptable.

Ebi-Thomas said as members of the Red chambers they should take a cue from Kalu who is focused on serving his people rather than trying to pull another man down in order to be Senate president.

He said the attacks on Kalu were indicative of his rising profile which puts him in pole position for the position of the Senate president.

The NDPDA president urged Kalu not to be discouraged by the wave of attacks but to remain focused on service to his people. He also expressed optimism that laudable achievements and enviable profile of the former Abia State governor would speak for him at the right time.

The youth leader described Kalu as eminently qualified for the Senate president and appealed to the president-elect, Bola Tnubu, and senators-elect to look his way for the position.

He expressed optimism that his wealth of experience and national appeal would bring value to the Senate and the Federal Government.