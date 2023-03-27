Chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC), Larry Esin, has solicited support of lawmakers and party faithful for the realisation of the Senate presidency bid of Orji Uzor Kalu.

Esin, who is former special adviser to former governor Donald Duke of Cross Rivers State, said Nigeria was at a cross road and required leaders like Kalu to assist resolve its socio-economic challenges.

“Never before in our post-war history has the unity of this country been so challenged; thus the need to bring in men and women of goodwill, character and capacity to bind the nation’s wounds, sue for peace and put the country back on track towards nationhood and sustainable development.

“Kalu, as Senate president, will re-ignite the true purpose of governance, which is the fulfilment of this great country’s promise to its citizens, the promise of equal protection under the law, justice and equity. Kalu, as Senate president, will also reassure our brothers in the South East of effective inclusion in the affairs of Nigeria as well as demand their contributions and responsibility to the Nigeria project,” Esin said.

Kalu, who is chief whip of the Senate, recently declared it was his turn to become head of the 10th Senate

The former governor of Abia State, who made the assertion while answering questions from newsmen at the National Assembly, Abuja, urged the APC to zone the seat to the South East.

He said with his position as chief whip he is the most ranking senator from the region and, therefore, deserves the position.

“So, I will like the party to zone it to my zone, to my village in Igbere because president-elect, Bola Tinubu needs people of high character to turn around the economy and work for the masses, make laws that will enable him turn around the economy, because, I am an economic person, an entrepreneur,” he said.

His bid has also received the backing of a political pressure group, The Equality Movement that said the Senate chief whip possessed the aptitude to lead the upper legislative chamber.

Leader of the movement, Mohammed Yusuf Ajiji, described Kalu as a sensible and reasonable politician, who has the capacity to mobilise the 10th Senate to pursue a common cause for the good of the country.