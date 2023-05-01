From Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

The president general of Igbo people in the Kogi Central , Chief Joe Anikwe has said for peace and stability in the country, the ruling party should zone the Senate presidency to the South East

Chief Anikwe while speaking with newsmen in lokoja on Friday said since the South East lost it’s bid to produce the president of the federation, it was only fair and just for the All Progressive Congress to consider the South East for the number three position in the country.

He said the zone has contributed overwhelmingly to the socio- economic , political and infrastructural developments of the country and should therefore not be pushed aside when plum national position e is been shared.

While stressing that the ruling party has two out the five states in the zone which it controls, the community High Chief said zoning the Senate presidency to the South East will encourage more people to join APC which he says will stabilize the incoming Tinubu administration.

The Igbo leader said the upper Chamber of the National Assembly has eminent Senators from the zone such as the Chief Whip of the Senate, Orji Kalu and others that have requisite capacity to lead the Senate and bring pride to the nation.

According to him, if the Senate presidency is zoned to the region, the South East will bring peace and unity to the table.

He said that it is not the number of votes recorded by APC in the last election that really matter but the unity of the country should be paramount.

He called on the president elect Ahmed Bola Tinubu and the National working committee of the ruling party to do the needful stressing that Tinubu will not be president of a particular party but the president of the nation and he should therefore do everything that will enhance the bond of unity and love among all the regions of the country.