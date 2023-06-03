From Fred Itua, Abuja

One of the aspirants for the position of the President of the Senate, Osita Izunaso, has declared that there is no zoning on leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly.

Izunaso made the declaration while fielding questions from newsmen at the national headquarters of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

According to him, the zoning arrangement announced by the National Working Committee ( NWC) of APC early last month , has been jettisoned and set for review .

He said: “You are journalists , you supposed to be aware of latest development about the issue of zoning of leadership positions for the 10th National Assembly by the National Leadership of our great party , APC .

“The National Chairman of the party , Senator Adamu Abdullahi , has been telling aggrieved stakeholders of the party since announcement of the earlier zoning arrangement that , it would be reviewed for equity and justice .

“A very good instance of jettisoning of the earlier zoning arrangement , was when the National Chairman countered some party faithful to stop referring to one of the members – elect in the House of Representatives as Speaker by saying , nobody should be called Speaker yet .

“Infact , a meeting for the review , is slated for the week starting tomorrow , where the national leaders of the committee , will meet the aspirants and decide way out, on election of presiding officers for the 10th National Assembly.”

Izunaso who was in the 7th Senate from 2007 to 2011, had earlier during courtesy visit to the National leadership of NUJ, solicited for supports of journalists on his aspiration.

He posited that he is the most qualified among all the aspirants , having been one of the key players in the National Assembly since 1992 .

He said his “Hope Assured Campaign is predicated on experience , competence and Integrity .

“Nigeria is not at its best at this time , the very reason the most experienced and competent among the aspirants , should be given the posirion .

“None of the other aspirants for the Presidency of the 10th Senate , has my legislative experience and none of them , has clear cut legislative agenda i have .

“Robust legislative agenda i have if elected as President of the 10th Senate , are on very critical issues like National Unity and National Cohesion , Security of lives and Property , problem of youth restiveness , economy etc.”