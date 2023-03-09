by David

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

A Civil Society Organisation (CSO) under the auspices of Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria, has declared support for the North West to produce the President of the 10th Senate.

The group particularly backed the candidacy of the Senator representing Kano North Senatorial District, Barau Jibrin, describing him as the best man for the position.

A statement signed by the Executive Director of the organisation, Joe Folu Mesele, claimed that Jubrin, the Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations in the 9th Assembly, has legislative experience and rich academic qualifications for the job.

“In the search for the President of the Senate, certain qualities are prerequisites for consideration; antecedence, legislative experience, private sector background and public service history.

“This is the reason the Policy Advocacy and Integrity Network Nigeria is keenly interested in who occupies the exalted seat.

“Of all the Senators from the Northern and Southern geopolitical zones eligible for consideration, one distinguished Senator stood out which made him the most ideal for the plum seat.

“That person is Senator Jibrin Barau; who represents Kano-North Senatorial District at the National Assembly. As an organisation, we have studied the political terrain and came to the conclusion that the leadership of the 10th Senate must be someone whose main qualification is experience in the workings of the National Assembly.

“And a careful scrutiny of all the aspirants for the position reveals that Senator Jibrin is poles ahead of others in terms of capacity and experience. Now if we look at the zoning principle of the All Progressives Congress(APC), we will find out that the North East, the North Central, and the South East have had a taste of the Senate Presidency, leaving the North West and the South-South as the zones yet to occupy the seat.

“And of all the candidates from the two zones, none could match the legislative experience and capacity of Senator Jibrin,” the statement read.

Backing Jibrin’s candidacy further, the group noted that; “the 10th National Assembly needs an experienced and knowledgeable President of Senate with the clout and reach across the country and political divides for optimal performance.

“Jibrin Barau is all the qualities personified. He is a loyal party man whose education, legislative experience, competence, capacity, and corporate and public service records are unmatched by his peers.

“For the 10th National Assembly, especially as regards the President of the Senate, Jibrin Barau is most definitely the best man for the position.

“As a group determined to ensure good governance in Nigeria, we hereby unequivocally enjoin all the stakeholders to support and adopt Barau Jibrin as the next President of the Senate,” the group declared.