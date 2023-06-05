From Fred Itua, Abuja

A leading civil society organisation, Coalition for Good Governance Network, has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to withhold the issuance of proclamation, ahead of the inauguration of the 10th National Assembly.

Remi Adebayo, Convener of the civil society organisation, told newsmen in Abuja that Tinubu should allow a free process, where lawmakers-elect are expected to pick their own presiding officers.

He said since Tinubu emerged as Presidential Candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) through a free process, he should allow same in the emergence of presiding officers.

He said: “We note the fierce contest among contenders to occupy crucial positions as Presiding Officers in the next session of Nigerian Senate, and House of Representatives. While admitting the right of the ruling party – APC, and desire of President Bola Tinubu to work with select individuals who may be considered friendly to lead the Parliament, we, however, urge the President to resist whatever pressure that may be on him to withhold issuing the Proclamation Letter to the Clerk of the National Assembly (CAN) as at when due through which the 10th session of the National Assembly will come alive on June 13.

“We urge that the President align with the urgency of the task ahead, alongside the expediency to work in earnest with the lawmakers to engender good governance as a priority regardless of who emerged Senate President and Speaker of the House of Representatives since the parliament belongs to Nigerians and not individuals or political parties.

“We are confident that having himself emerged through a process enabled by the wishes and desires of majority Nigerians, who freely exercised their franchise through the ballot, President Tinubu should not toy with despotic tendencies that will foist leaders on the Legislative Arm of government against the spirit and letter of principle of separations of powers as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

“The President must resist antics and desperation from Interested parties or so-called annointed candidates to subsequently heat up the polity by dancing to the tunes of people who want their opponents arrested, harrassed or prevented from accessing the hallowed chambers of the National Assembly on Tuesday, June 13,

“The C2G-Network strongly align with lawful and democratic processes for the next Presiding Officers of the National Assembly to be elected, without resorting to intimidation or harassment of those seeking leadership positions or their supporters based on their democratic alignments or choices.

“This will better define our Nation’s robust legislative virtues, when eligible lawmakers are allowed to exercise their rights as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended) and Standing Rules of both chamber.

“President Tinubu with his rich democratic record evident through his fight against military dictatorships and totalitarian leadership in the past, is expected to draw from the wealth of these virtues to guarantee that the 10th National Assembly is inaugurated amid peaceful, rancour-free, lawful atmosphere that does no harm to our democracy or diminish the President’s democratic stature in the eye of the public.

“For political correctness, it is the right and at the discretion of the governing party or party with majority seats, to shop for preferred candidates to emerge as Presiding Officers of the National Assembly, but we hasten to say that such leaders can only emerge through consideration for broader national interest that will assert the sovereignty of the Nigerian People as represented by the Parliament.

“Even as we look forward to a cordial Executive Legislative relationship to drive the wheel of governance with greater impact and effectiveness, the Executive and Party in Government must respect the independence and uniqueness of the Legislative Arm of government by allowing its leaders to be produced from the overall decision of the members, which may include the decision to toe the wishes already proclaimed by the Executive and the Party in power as long as such tallies with the convictions of voting lawmakers and not through anti-democratic and crude means.

“We, therefore, commend the aspirants for Senate and House of Representatives presiding offices in the next Assembly for pushing themselves forward to lead the 10th National Assembly. Also, we challenge all Senators-elect and Members-elect to prioritize the interest of the Nation and that of Nigerians by voting only individuals whose track records and antecedents support good governance, legislative temperament, unity and patriotism to put the nation first in positions being sought.

“Similarly, elected lawmakers must consider themselves as partners and crucial stakeholders in the Nigeria Project by defending the Nation’s proud democratic record through electing only leaders that are considered patriotic, effective and capable of ensuring independence of legislature while also positioning the Parliament as Partners in Progress, not just to the Executive, but also to the Nigerian people through which they enjoy the mandate and voice to speak on their behalf for the next four years as lawmakers.”