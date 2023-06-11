ALL Progressives Congress (APC) Youth Vanguard has tipped Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu for victory as Senate president.

The group’s Convener, Chibueze Oleka, who addressed newsmen in Owerri, Imo State extolled Kalu’s dedication, passion and unwavering commitment to a better future for all Nigerians, as evidenced in his exceptional leadership skills and profound understanding of the country’s challenges.

He commended the former Abia State governor for his tireless efforts in connecting with people, listening to their concerns and proposing effective solutions.

Oleka said such efforts have combined to garner widespread support and admiration for Kalu from his colleagues and Nigerians in general.

“His integrity, compassion and unwavering commitment to serving the public interest, are the hallmarks of a truly exceptional leader and I have no doubt that under his guidance, our country’s Senate will flourish and we will overcome the obstacles that lie ahead. His ability to inspire unity, foster dialogue and bridge divides will undoubtedly bring about positive change and set the stage for a brighter and more inclusive future,” Oleka said.

He further expressed confidence that as Senate President, Kalu would work tirelessly to address pressing issues facing Nigeria, promote social justice and create opportunities for all citizens to thrive.

He said Kalu’s passion for public service and commitment to making a difference, have already touched the lives of countless individuals saying his impact as President of the Senate, would be even more profound.

“We eagerly await the positive changes and transformative leadership that he will bring to our great nation and the 10th Senate . Although the election is yet to be conducted, we want to express our unwavering support and our anticipation of the historic victory that awaits him as the next Senate President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. We extend our heartfelt congratulations in advance of his well-deserved triumph. May his journey be filled with inspiration, strength and the knowledge that the people have entrusted him with their hopes and dreams for a better tomorrow,” he said.

Other Senators vying for the coveted National Assembly leadership position include former Akwa Ibom governor, Godswill Akpabio, and Imo born lawmaker, Osita Izunaso.