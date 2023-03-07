From Fred Itua, Abuja

Indications have emerged that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will zone the position of the senate President to the South East geopolitical zone to assuage the feelings of people from the region.

According to inside sources, with the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu from South West as president from May 29 and Senator Kashim Shettima from North East as vice president, caucuses in APC are favourable disposed to having a Senate President from South East.

Confirming this, a member of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the APC said some elders of the party believe that zoning of the number three position to South East will create a balance of power, in line with the original tripod in the county.

He revealed that majority of party’s NWC members were of the view that in the spirit of inclusiveness promised by Tinubu, it will pay the APC to zone the Senate presidency to South East, at a time senators from the region has risen to six, from one in 2015.

The NWC member said those supporting this arrangement have started reaching out to other zones to get their big in.

“Having missed out from the presidential contest in all the parties at a time the clamour for a president of Igbo extraction was high, it is in the interest of the APC to zone the number three political position to South East,” he said.

The source further revealed that the North Central and the South South have also been positioned to produce the Deputy Senate President and Deputy Speaker House of Representatives respectively, while North West will produce Speaker, House of Representatives.

He said the NWC members were keen on dousing the religious and tribal tensions in the country, with its zoning formula.

According to him, “there is tension already and the party is determined to reduce it by doing its best to zone its offices beginning with the Senate Presidency to the South East. Arrangements have been concluded to meet with our President elect Bola Tinubu on this matter.

“Since 2015, the distribution of leadership positions by the APC has not been balanced and we are committed to correcting it with the 10th Assembly. So far we are the majority with 57 senatorial seats,

“During our party Primaries the South East didn’t get the support of the party to produce the syandard bearer. This didn’t go down well with them. Now is another opportunity to prove to Nigerians that we are a party for all.

“Although the decision lies with the leadership of our party and Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the NWC is going to canvass this strongly. We are happy to have a President elect who is amenable to reason. He has promised an all inclusive government; he understands how marginalised the South East have been in the scheme of things. By the time we meet him I’m sure he will see reasons to support our cause.”

Among those highly considered for the plum job by the party leadership is the incumbent Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu, while Niger East Senator, Sani Musa is being positioned for the deputy Senate president.

Those rooting for Kalu are of the view that the Senate Chief Whip campaigned vigorously for Tinubu and also delivered votes for the party in his area, against his fellow South eastern brother, Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP).

The NWC member said: “The fact that Kalu had the courage to openly support Bola Tinubu in his choice of a fellow Muslim as running mate, despite the avalanche of criticism, has endeared Kalu to many leaders of APC

“Not minding the consequences of losing his reelection to protest votes of Southeasterners in Abia-North, at a time many Igbo rootedfor Peter Obi, Senator Kalu granted media interviews where he openly campaigned for Bola Tinubu.

“Besides being a loyal party man, given the way he has stoutly defended the interest of the APC in the South-East, it is also believed that Kalu has the required legislative and executive experience to pilot the affairs of the Senate. As a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993, he moved the famous Dual- Citizenship Rights Bill. He was elected the governor of Abia State in 1999 and his achievements astounded even his most vitriolic critics.

“In the ninth Assembly, Senator Kalu is known to have defended the interest of the party and stabilised the Senate as he effortlessly carried all members along especially preventing aggrieved members who lost their APC tickets from leaving the party.”

In the Senate, APC has majority so far, with 57 seats, PDP 29, LP six; NNPP two; SDP two and YPP one.

In the House of Representatives, APC won 165 seats, PDP, 102, LP 34, ADC two; APGA four, NNPP 18; SDP two and YPP one.