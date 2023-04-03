By Kenneth Udeh

More groups have continued to back the ambition of the Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu to chair the 10th Senate. Latest among them is the prominent support group of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the United Nigeria Movement, which have endorsed the former Abia State governor.

After a congress in Kano State, the group in a communique signed by its Secretary, Abdullahi Nuhu asked the APC leadership and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to cede the position to the South East.

Stressing the need for peace, stability and unity, the group explained that the South East having missed out in producing the number one citizen of the country despite the agitation for equity and fairness should be compensated with the position.

The group named the Abia-North senator as the most qualified to preside over the 10th Senate stating that being a high ranking lawmaker with executive and parliamentary leadership experiences, he is most qualified to head the chamber.

Apart from Kalu’s devotion to party loyalty and national unity, the group also stressed the need to balance the political equation of the country under the administration of Tinubu by giving a sense of belonging to the South East, by unanimously endorsing Kalu unopposed.

The statement read partly: “The president elect (Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu), the national party leadership and all other stakeholders must in the national interests of peace, stability and unity in the next democratic dispensation to commence May 29 2023, zone the position of the Senate President to the South East.

“The Chief Whip of the Senate of the 9th National Assembly, Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, who won re-election to once again, represent Abia North in the Red Chamber in the upcoming 10” National Assembly being a high ranking law maker from the SouthEast is the right person for the Senate Presidency not only because he is from South-East and is an Igbo man but most importantly because of his wealth of experience in the Senate, leadership skills and good relations with all parts of the country having schooled in Maiduguri, Borno State and established his business first in Lagos and spread it across all the state capitals of the federation. Thus, we fondly nicknamed him Mr. Nigeria.

“As APC members and well meaning Nigerians, we are highly concerned about the urgent need to balance the political equation of this country under the able leadership of the President-elect, the Jagaban, Asiwaju Tinubu by carrying along our brothers in the South-East especially of Igbo extraction by honorably and unanimously given Distinguished Senator Kalu the chance to be next Senate President unopposed. This will no doubt give everybody a sense of belonging in this country and promote the much-needed political stability in the polity as we are about to witness the first Muslim president and Muslim vice-president administration since the return to democracy in the ongoing 4” Republic.

“Considering the legislative dexterity, intellectual capacity, moral groundings, listening habit and simplicity of the Distinguished Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, we are convinced that he is the most qualified of all the aspirants of the Senate Presidency Chair. Therefore, we wish to call on all the contestants, all the Senators-elect across all political parties, the incumbent President Muhammadu Buhari, the president in waiting, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, APC national leadership and all well-meaning Nigerians to, as a matter of patriotism, support the candidature of Kalu for Senate president in unison and unconditionally.”