From Okwe Obi, Abuja

The kinsmen of Senator Godswill Akpabio, under the auspices of Ntipe Ibibio Unity Mission, Monday, hailed his victory as being declared winner of the Senate President election for the 10th Senate.

Convener of Ntipe Ibibio Unity Mission, Amb Okon Mkpafit, told journalists that Akpabio’s victory was divinely arranged and there is no doubt that he will not bring his experience into this new position.

Mkpafit also said the Senate will experience dynamism and professionalism in the interest of Nigerians.

According to him, there will be inclusion and the process of lawmaking on the floor of the red chamber will produce results that would galvanize nation-building.

He said: “We the kinsmen of the newly elected President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Obot Akpabio under the auspices of the noble Ntipe Ibibio Unity Mission, are overwhelmed and celebrate his victory today.

“We believe strongly that the emergence of Senator Akpabio is a game changer for the Senate, National Assembly, and the nation because he is a man who is of many parts and a progressive indeed who puts the welfare and well-being of the people first.

“The Senate will experience dynamism and professionalism in the process of lawmaking, and he will carry every distinguished Senator along, and no will be left behind.

“Senator Akpabio’s senate presidency will fast-track national development as the Executive works hand in hand with the National Assembly.

“We also make bold to state that Senate President Akpabio and the leadership of the 10th National Assembly will justify the confidence reposed in them by the Senators-elect and the party.”

Also, he commended Senators-elect for believing in Akpabio and assured them that he (Akpabio) will not fail them.

“We honestly appreciate and commend our distinguished Senators-elect for overwhelmingly supporting and voting for Senator Akpabio.

“This is a demonstration of confidence in Senator Godswill Akpabio to lead the 10th Senate based on his ideology, experience, pedigree and track record as Governor, Minister and Senator,’ he added.

Meanwhile, he (Mkpafit) described the victory of Senator Akpabio as a victory for the South-South.

“We see the victory of Senator Akpabio, our leader is a sheer victory for the South-South geopolitical zone, and this is to also commend the leadership of the All Progressives Congress, APC, for this wise and timely decision.

“This victory of Senator Akpabio gives the entire South-South a sense of belonging as producing the number 3 person in the country. We see this as balancing and carrying every part of the country along,” he said.