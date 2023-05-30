By Louis Ibah

Ahead of the election of the leadership of the senate on June 13, socio-cultural group, Ati Annang Foundation, United Kingdom (UK) Chapter, has solicited support from senators-elect and well meaning Nigerians for the candidature of Senator Godswill Akpabio, describing him as the best man for the job.

In a statement by its President, Mary Enang and Assistant Secretary, Promise Unwene, the UK-based group commended Akpabio, whom it described as industrious son of Annangland and its Grand Patron, for putting himself forward to lead his colleagues in the Senate.

The group expressed confidence that “as Senate President, Akpabio has the intelligence, charisma and poise to lead his colleagues in the 10th Senate to make laws that positively impact and provide the enabling environment for the government of deliver on its mandate.”

It hinged its confidence on what it described as “the excellent and uncommon performances recorded by Senator Godswill Akpabio in public services, from local government, state and Federal Government, his legal knowledge and experience plus, his experience in the Red Chambers and a Minority Leader in his first outing a Senator during the 8th Senate,” saying “all these have equipped him for the position of the Senate President, and there is no time like now.”

Part of the statement read: “Senator Godswill Akpabio is a beacon of hope to bring about positive legislative changes that will propel the teaming Nigerian younger generation into human resources hub for the benefit of the country. We heartily Godswill Akpabio for his victories at the poll as the Senator-Elect of the North-West Senatorial District in Akwa Ibom State. With pride we acknowledge and identify with the decision of Godswill Akpabio to join the race for the Presidency of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria because we are confident that he is the right man for the job. Ati Annang UK is optimistic that with Godswill Obot Akpabio at the leadership of the 10th Senate, the Chambers will make enforceable legislations that will translate into policies that will ensure sustainable economic and social growth that have eluded the country for many years.

“The aspirations and yearnings of the younger generation and the elderly statemen and women will find actualisation. Our resolute is informed by Senator Akpabio’s pedigree and evidential antecedence.”

The group tasked his colleagues to see in Akpabio’s aspiration, a candidate that is not a politician par excellence, but a great visionary and an uncommon infrastructural/ human capacity developer and a man of peace.

“We, in Ati Annang Foundation United Kingdom Chapter pledge our loyalty and support to this esteemed and industrious son of Annangland and Grand Patron of Ati Annang Foundation in his quest to serve the Nigeria nation and make Annangland proud.”