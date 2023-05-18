From Fred Itua, Abuja

Senators Godswill Akpabio and Barau Jibrin, yesterday, visited the national secretariats of the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and and the Labour Party (LP) in Abuja.

Addressing the National Working Committee (NWC) of the NNPP, led by its acting national chairman, Abba -Kawu Ali, Akpabio said the Stability Group is determined to secure the support of leadership of the opposition parties, ahead of June 13 Inauguration.

“Membership of the Stability Group cuts across party lines and we are doing extensive consultations. We have never had a situation where we have 8 political parties like we are going to have in the 10th National Assembly.

“In the House, we are blind to party affiliations and that’s why we are moving to meet our leaders. I thank you for receiving us. I want to thank your national leader, Kwankwaso for the meeting he is having with our president elect, Bola Tinubu and I hope the meeting will be fruitful, for the progress of the nation,” he said.

Senator representing Borno South and Director – General of the Akpabio Campaign Organisation, Mohammed Ali Ndume, said his group has secured signatures of 69 members backing the aspiration of Senators Akpabio-Jibrin ticket.

In his response, Acting National Chairman of the NNPP, described the Akpabio-Jibrin as a formidable ticket and assured the duo of the support of the lawmakers on the platform of his party.

Addressing members of the Stability Group at his party national secretariat, national chairman of LP, Julius Abure, commended the Stability Group for extending hands of fellowship to oppostion parties leadership.

“It is usually uncommon for political party in power to consider accommodating the opposition. It is an indication that our democracy is growing. I want to say very clearly that in most of our engagement with our senators, we haven’t given them any durectives. We don’t want to be dictating to them on where they should go.”

The LP chairman, however, restated his party reservations to the outcome of the last general elections.

“We aren’t comfortable with the processes leading to the victory of your candidate. This isn’t the forum to ventilate that but I need to put that on record. I need to correct the impression that we are supporting Asiwaju. For us, it is a no go area but we have no doubt in Akpabio’s capacity to lead the Senate,” he said.