From Judex Okoro, Calabar

A socio-political group, Pathfinder 4 Unity, has stated that the campaign of calumny against immediate past Governor of River State, Chief Nyesom Wike, and Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe by some people seeking political positions is dangerous to the nation’s body polity.

The group cautioned the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) extraction interested in the position of the Senate Minority Leader not to use their ambition to put a wedge between Wike and Jarigbe.

The group made the appeal against the background of a doctored statement credited to Jarigbe

In a statement by the convener of the group, Elder Athur Etta, and made available to newsmen in Calabar yesterday, the group advised those interested in the position of responsibility to be circumspect in what they dish out to the public.

While noting that the former Rivers State governor and the Senator representing Cross River North share a special relationship, it warned that those attempting to cause disaffection between the two because of political position would only end up been consumed.

The Pathfinder 4 Unity, however, maintained that Agom-Jarigbe, who is qualified for the said position, has made his intention clear that he is not interested in spite of several attempts to lure him.

It further noted that the relationship shared by the two have always been to ensure the promotion of good governance in South South and the country as a whole.

On the issue of Senate Minority Leader, the group said there have been no discussions whatsoever between Wike and the Senator.

A statement by the group read in part: “Our attention has been drawn to a publication in some online media platforms, misrepresenting the facts contained in the interview granted by Senator Jarigbe Agom Jarigbe on the Minority Leadership Position of the 10th Senate.

“He (Jarigbe) has made his position known on the matter that he is not interested, and that no one has consulted him on the position.

“Our advice remains that anyone interested in that position to make known their attention and stop the blackmail. We want to also admonish them to open consultation with the relevant people and not those who will not add value to their ambition and to also stop further campaign of calumny against the person of our beloved Sen. Jarigbe Agom-Jarigbe.

“Let us be reminded that the Senate is not a kindergarten. It is for “men” not “sycophants. The senator holds Governor Wike in high esteem and cannot in anyway denigrate his person and other party leaders.”