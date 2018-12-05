“For the leadership crisis in the Senate, I experienced it and I believe the president also learnt from what happened…”

Ismail Omipidan

Wife of former Lagos State governor and senator representing Lagos Central, Mrs. Oluremi Tinubu, speaks on 2019 elections, why she is seeking re-election the third time and her stewardship in the senate among other issues.

Despite moving a motion three years ago on the gridlock on the Apapa-Oshodi Expressway, the gridlock still persists. Don’t you see this as a negligence of the executive to Senate proposals including your zonal intervention projects?

You have seen that the minister of works recently flagged off the work which is being done in partnership with Dangote. I was honoured to have been invited for the ceremony. This was the aftermath of such motions. Actually that motion was supported by all the senators. It was something very, very sensitive and important and I believe that the resolutions were part of what we are witnessing even if it took some time.

If we raise a motion, and the executive does not take action immediately, it doesn’t mean that the government is not attending to it. At times motions can be political, but that of the gridlock I can tell you that as we speak Dangote is giving us a time frame of two years. So, we are hopeful. Alhaji Dangote is a credible man; he has the money to do it. So, we are quite hopeful and I particularly, I am quite excited at the move and I can tell you that it would have stemmed from the motion in the senate.

On the zonal intervention projects, I cannot speak for my colleagues, but mine is for me to be true to what I have been given in the senate and what has been my own al- location. I have even gone beyond what I receive from the senate to assist in the work in my district and that is why whatever I do, I stay true to it and be God fearing in the process and even if the people don’t see me, God sees me. And as a Christian, I believe that He that sees in secret will reward us openly. I am not saying that I am perfect, but I am striving for perfection.

We were able to do much through our zonal intervention projects because the executive cooperated. In my case, apart from the infrastructure, 13, 600 people have been helped through various intervention programmes in my senatorial district.

I can tell you that the day that we were launching the compendium of the projects I did in my senatorial district, we sent a copy to our party chairman and you know our party chairman is a dynamic man and he went through it and by the time he came; he actually gave a thumbs up to zonal intervention programmes.

One of my husband’s colleagues, Ambassador Kazaure, I gave a copy to him, he read it and he was really, really proud. He said you did these?

Immediately we get back by the grace of God if I am voted back to represent my people and even if I am not, I am going to be giving that book to every senator. Politics is really a game of being able to inspire your people, inspire them to the extent that they can trust you enough for them to say, ‘please represent us.’

So, my message to my colleagues and people who are running for office is that: you cannot take people for granted. Even if you mean well, you want to go back to do well for your people, you can’t take them for granted.

You have been pushing for a special Economic Assistance and Special Status for Lagos since 2011, why has it been difficult to get them through?