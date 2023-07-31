From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate at about 1:30 pm on Monday commenced the confirmation hearing of ministerial nominees.

Abubakar Momoh from Edo was the first to take the stage. The Senate is expected to screen about 10 nominees.

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, last Thursday, sent a letter containing the names of 28 ministerial nominees to the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio.

According to the letter read on the floor of the Senate on Thursday by Akpabio, more nominations are expected in the coming days and a full cabinet is expected to be inaugurated in another two weeks.

Akpabio, while reading the letter, listed the names, listed Abubakar Momoh, Yusuf Maitama, Architect Dangiwa, Hannatu Musawa, Chief Uche Nnaji, Beta Edu, Doris Aniche, David Umahi and Nyesom Wike

Others are Mohamed Badaru, Nasir El-Rufai, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Nkiru onyejiocha, Olubumi Ojo, Stella okotekpe, Uju Kennedy, Bello Mohammed Goroyo, Dele Alake and Lateef Fagbemi.

Also listed are Mohammed Idris, Edu Muhi, Wahid Adebayo, Imma Suleiman, Ali Pate, Joseph Usev, Abubakar Kyari, John Eno and Sani Abubakar Damladi.

While States like Cross River and Katsina got two nominees each, Lagos, Osun, Adamawa, Bayelsa, Gombe, Kano, Kebbi, Kogi, Yobe and Zamfara got no nominees.