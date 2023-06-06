From Fred Itua, Abuja

The Senate, yesterday, approved a request from President Bola Tinubu to appoint 20 special advisers.

The president’s request was read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan during plenary.

Lawan said it was of “utmost urgency” that the President had his team to work with.

“Because there is no name for special advisers we will just approve it from here. We feel that that this is something of utmost urgency,” he said.

the senate president said.

As soon as the President’s letter was read, the upper legislative chamber gave speedy approval to the request.

The development came days after Tinubu announced the appointment of Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the House of Representatives as his Chief of Staff, and George Akume, former Minister of Special Duties, as Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF).