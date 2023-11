Senate has approved seven nominees out of the 10 nominated by President Bola Tinubu for appointment as INEC Resident Electoral Commissioners.

Those confirmed are Mr. Etekamba Umaren (Akwa Ibom), Mr. Isah Ehimeakne (Edo), Mrs. Oluwatoyin Babalola (Ekiti), Mr. Abubakar Ma’aji (Gombe), Mr. Shehu Wahab (Kwara), Mr. Aminu Idris (Nasarawa State) and Mohammed Sadiq (Niger).

Their approval followed the adoption of a motion moved by the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele at the Committee of the Whole.

Presenting the motion, Bamidele urged the Senate to consider the request of President Tinubu for the confirmation of the nominees.

Prior to the screening and confirmation, the Senate suspended its rule and allowed access of the nominees and their guests into the chamber.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on National Assembly Matters (Senate), Abdullahi Gumel, led the nominees into the chamber.

Thereafter, nominees present individually took turns to give highlights of their career profiles and professional experiences, before their eventual confirmation.

In his remarks, Senate President, Godswill Akpabio said experience in various elections in the country was the function of laws enacted.

He said the 10th National Assembly was determined to enact a law that would hold electoral managers accountable.

“We all had our experiences on election matters; we will rejig the Electoral Act and make it a law that will work for the good of Nigerians,’’ he assured.