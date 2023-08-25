From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Mr Segun Giwa of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) has emerged the chairman of the Sports Writers Association of Nigeria (SWAN) in Ondo.

Giwa emerged at an election conducted on Friday at the Akure city stadium and supervised by National officers of the association led by the South West zonal Vice President, Mr Ogunsakin.

In his acceptance speech, the new chairman promised to uplift the association and restore its lost glory.

Giwa who solicited for the support of all members of the association, urged members to rally round him to succeed.

He appreciated the Commissioner for Sports, Hon. Bamidele Ologunloluwa for the support given to the association by the state government.

“This is our association, and we must rally round to ensure we take our rightful place among the community of chapters in the association,” he stated.

He said “Ondo State has always been a trailblazer in all ramifications, and with the support of all and sundry, we shall take our rightful position.

“To this end, I urge all members to support this newly inaugurated executive of SWAN in the state for the set targets, aims, and objectives of the association to be achieved within the time frame of our constitution,” he added.